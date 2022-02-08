Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game preview

It does appear that Eric Gordon has played his last game for the Houston Rockets.

Out with heel soreness on Sunday night, the Rockets will likely hold out the mercurial forward tonight in anticipation of Thursday’s trade deadline. The Rockets do play at home on Thursday night, but by then Gordon (and others) could be dealt.

Obviously these teams just met on Sunday night, with the Pelicans pulling out a 120-107 victory behind Brandon Ingram’s play. Houston will look to take the second leg of the home-and-home series tonight.

New Orleans has impressed me with their recent run of form. They’re 8-7 over their last 15 games and are currently slotted into the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. With almost no hope of getting Zion Williamson back this season at full health, the Pels have nonetheless clawed (beaked?) their way into relevance. They currently sit 4.5 games back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the 9th spot, but with the Lakers’ struggles and inability to trade Russell Westbrook, that spot could be attained in a couple of weeks. Of course, there are three teams within two games behind New Orleans, so they’ve got to hold onto that spot as well.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

