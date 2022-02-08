Can Rockets get revenge on Pelicans?

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pelicans SB Nation Blog: The Bird Writes

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun, Christian Wood

Pelicans: DeVonte Graham, Brandon Ingram, Herb Jones, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

The Pels will look a little different from how they did Sunday night. Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Tomas Satoransky were traded this morning to the Portland Trail Blazers in the CJ McCollum trade.

The Rockets are looking to get back into the win column after falling to the Pelicans Sunday night at the Toyota Center.

This is also the final game before the trade deadline, meaning we could be seeing some Rockets in their Houston finale this evening.

Red Nation, here’s your game thread for tonight. Enjoy! Go Rockets!