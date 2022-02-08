Pelicans 110, Rockets 97: Kevin Porter Jr.’s 27 not enough in loss

The Houston Rockets are shaking their heads after a second consecutive loss at the hands of the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets seemed to always be a step behind in this one, and each time they tried to make a move, the Pelicans pushed ahead.

In a rebuilding season, losses like this become commonplace and it’s hard to see a light at the end of the tunnel. However, each game provides one little spark of light that could lead us closer to the promised land, and tonight, that spark was Kevin Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. scored a season-high 27 points on 9 of 16 shooting, knocking down seven triples.

"Kevin Porter Jr. has come to New Orleans to shoot threes and eat beignets and right now he's all out of beignets!" -@ca_rockets pic.twitter.com/gNY3DdHgq4 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) February 9, 2022

With this loss, the Rockets have now lost three straight and seven of their last eight, but with the trade deadline looming Thursday afternoon, this team should look a lot different and channel its focus towards something new in the final 28 games of the season.