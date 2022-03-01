Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers game preview

Let’s run it back, shall we?

After a 1-point loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night, the Houston Rockets host the Clips once again tonight. This also wraps up the season series between the two teams, which the Clippers have won already.

For Houston, it’s another night to play their youngsters in a game against a team fighting for a top 8 spot in the West. LA’s remaining strength of schedule is eighth-hardest, which is similar to Houston’s (sixth-hardest). LA is obviously hoping to get Kawhi Leonard and Paul George back in time for the playoffs.

Previews for back-to-back games against the same team really suck. What can I say that you don’t already know from the previous game? Kevin Porter Jr. is nursing a sprained ankle, but might give it a go after missing the first game of this homestand. Houston only committed six turnovers, forced 18 turnovers, and shot 17-42 (40.5%) from deep on Sunday. Usually, that leads to a win. However, the Rockets gave up 28 free throws and shot only 18-50 (36%) from two. Ivica Zubac’s six blocks were huge. Interestingly enough, Christian Wood went only 6-12 and looked a bit more passive than we’re used to seeing. Maybe having a veteran point guard running the offense is forcing him to take a step back?

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest