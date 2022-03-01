Clippers 113, Rockets 100: Losing streak reaches 10 games

For the second straight game, the Houston Rockets hosted the Los Angeles Clippers and took a loss from them on their home floor.

After falling by just a single point Sunday night, the Rockets fell 113-100 to the Clippers Tuesday night.

The Rockets kept the game competitive through the first half thanks to Christian Wood’s 12-point effort in the first quarter and stout defense that put them ahead by a point at halftime.

However, once the two teams exited the locker room, the Clippers ran away with the ball game. The Clippers outscored the Rockets 40-25 in the third quarter to take a double-digit lead.

Despite the loss, there were some bright spots for the Rockets. Rookies Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun played well, combining for 33 points.

The Rockets return to the court tomorrow night when the Utah Jazz come to town. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT.