Encore Performance: Can Rockets’ rookies sustain their level of play against the Mavericks?

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Mavericks SB Nation Blog: Mavs Moneyball

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, K.J. Martin, Alperen Sengun

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

The Houston Rockets are coming off one of their most impressive games of the season. Wednesday night, the Rockets took a 139-130 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers inside the Toyota Center.

Rookies Josh Christopher, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun scored 74 points combined in the Rockets’ win over the Lakers. But how can the rookie sustain their level of play against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday?

Prior to tonight’s game, I asked Mavericks’ coach Jason Kidd on what he has seen from Jalen Green & Kevin Porter Jr.



Coach Kidd later elaborated on Porter’s growth as a starting point guard. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/zQqMxDqyeH — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) March 11, 2022

The Mavericks are coming into Houston after an embarrassing 107-77 loss to the New York Knicks Wednesday night. But despite the loss, Dallas has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. The Mavericks have won seven out of their previous nine games.

According to coach Stephen Silas, the Rockets will be without Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate for the second consecutive game. The Mavericks will be without starting two-guard Jalen Brunson and big man Dorian Finney-Smith.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!