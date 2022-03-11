 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Encore Performance: Can Rockets’ rookies sustain their level of play against the Mavericks?

After three career performances against the Lakers, can the Houston Rockets’ rookies find some consistency against the Dallas Mavericks?

By Coty M. Davis
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets (17-49) vs. Dallas Mavericks (40-26) March 11, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Mavericks SB Nation Blog: Mavs Moneyball

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, K.J. Martin, Alperen Sengun

Mavericks: Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell

The Houston Rockets are coming off one of their most impressive games of the season. Wednesday night, the Rockets took a 139-130 overtime victory against the Los Angeles Lakers inside the Toyota Center.

Rookies Josh Christopher, Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun scored 74 points combined in the Rockets’ win over the Lakers. But how can the rookie sustain their level of play against the Dallas Mavericks on Friday?

The Mavericks are coming into Houston after an embarrassing 107-77 loss to the New York Knicks Wednesday night. But despite the loss, Dallas has been on a bit of a hot streak as of late. The Mavericks have won seven out of their previous nine games.

According to coach Stephen Silas, the Rockets will be without Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate for the second consecutive game. The Mavericks will be without starting two-guard Jalen Brunson and big man Dorian Finney-Smith.

