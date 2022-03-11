Powell, Doncic too much in Houston as Rockets fall to Mavericks

HOUSTON — Before Friday night’s contest against the Dallas Mavericks, coach Stephen Silas wrote one word on his coach’s board — consistency. After the Rockets’ nine-point victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, consistency was the main point of emphasis Silas had for his young team.

Unfortunately for Silas, only Josh Christopher and Kevin Porter Jr. received the memo.

The Rockets sustained a 113-100 loss to the Mavericks inside the Toyota Center. With the loss, the Rockets fell to 17-50 on the season. The Mavericks took a commanding 3-0 regular-season series lead over Houston and will go for the sweep on March 23rd in Dallas.

Porter led Houston in scoring with 17 points while connecting on 63 percent of his shots from the field. Green followed up his career performance against the Lakers with a modest 11 points in the loss. He scored 32 against Los Angeles.

The lone positive for the Rockets during the game was the play of Bruno Fernando. Fernando, who was acquired in the trade package that sent Daniel Theis to the Boston Celtics, scored a career-high 16 points in the loss. Josh Christopher added in 17 points.

With Christian Wood (non-COVID illness) and Jae’Sean Tate (ankle) missing their second consecutive game, the Rockets had no answer for Dallas’ big man Dwight Powell. Powell recorded his first double-double of the year with a season-high 26 points and 12 rebounds.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavericks with a game-high 30 points on 9-for-19 shooting from the field, 5-for-11 from behind the arc.

Spencer Dinwiddie started in place of the injured Jalen Brunson and had one of his best performances since the Mavericks acquired him on Feb. 10 from the Washington Wizards. He scored 16 points in the win. With Dinwiddie in the starting lineup, Trey Burke added 15 points off the bench.

After the loss, the Rockets will travel to New Orleans to take on the 27-40 Pelicans on Sunday. Tip-off is slated for 6 P.M. CT inside the Smoothie King Center.