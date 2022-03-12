SB Nation Reacts: When will Jalen Green become an All-Star?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s time for our SB Nation Reacts results for the week, and as usual, we’ll kick things off with our league-wide results from our national voters.

Our first question asked who our voters felt were the most complete team in the NBA. This one’s not a really a shocker considering their record:

The Phoenix Suns are a league-leading 53-14, so this one only makes sense. I’m still not sold on them as the title favorites, but only time will tell on that.

Next, we asked about our good friends out in Los Angeles and if our national voters thought this Lakers squad was salvageable. Another one that’s not a surprise.

Quite honestly, even 15 percent feels a little high. If I’m the Lakers, I wipe the slate clean. Trade Anthony Davis first, as he’ll be the easiest to move. And I’m not afraid to dump LeBron James either, though I don’t know if they have the sack for that. Despite his scoring chops, he’s not a complete player anymore, and if I’m L.A., I get something for him before he demands to follow Bronny. Moving Russell Westbrook is another story altogether, but I’m sure Russ and a first for John Wall would still be accepted by Rafael Stone. We’re here to help, Lakers fans!

Lastly, we asked our national voters if New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau should be fired. Here are those results:

The Knicks are underachieving this year at 28-39 after making the playoffs last year, and it’s probably fair to give Tom another year at the helm.

And lastly, here’s our Houston Rockets question of the week. We asked our local voters when they thought Jalen Green would make an All-Star game.

I think between two and three years is a pretty good estimate. Green has already shown tremendous improvement from where he was at the beginning of the season, and if he continues on the same trajectory, that estimate is a fair bet.

Second place was four to five years with 18 percent of the vote, followed by next year with 14 percent, then “never” with 4 percent, and six or more years coming in last at two percent.

That’s it for this week. We’ll catch you with another poll next week!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.