Rockets guarantee Garrison Mathews and K.J. Martin for 2022-2023 season

The Houston Rockets made a move to bring back two of their key role players beyond this season, as the team has decided to guarantee the contracts of both Garrison Matthews and K.J. Martin for the 2022-2023 season according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Mathews was on a two-way for the Rockets earlier this year, but it was changed to a not-fully-guaranteed long-term deal back in December. Mathews will now be here next season for sure after having a surprise year as a sniper for the Rockets.

The 25-year-old Mathews is averaging 11 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1 assist per game and is shooting 36.6 percent from three-point range over 50 games, including 21 as a starter and 27.1 minutes per night. His deal runs through 2025 with team options.

The 21-year-old Martin hasn’t played as much as we expected and is actually averaging fewer minutes per game this season (20.7) than he did last season (23.7), but he’s been pretty effective when he has played, with eye-popping athleticism. He’s averaging 8.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.4 assists through 64 games, including 2 starts. His deal runs through 2024 and is non-guaranteed after next season now.

Good moves by the Rockets. I’m happy to have both of these guys back in the fold.