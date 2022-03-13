Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game preview

The Houston Rockets look to get back on track tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Rockets currently control their own destiny for the bottom spot in the NBA. That would guarantee them a top five pick in the NBA draft.

The Pelicans are sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference, clinging to that final play-in spot while fending off challenges from the San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers. The Pels have lost four straight games, so having a Houston team in town on a 9-game road losing streak is probably just the remedy they need. With a potential play-in spot that would require them to win two road games to make the playoffs, New Orleans is hoping to have Zion Williamson back to bolster their chances, but his rehab from foot surgery has been slow.

The early line for this game from our friends at DraftKings has Houston as 5.5-point road underdogs. That’s a lot closer than some of their more recent games, but with so many players potentially out with injuries, the safe money might be on New Orleans to cover.

Tip-off is at 6pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

