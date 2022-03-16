Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns game preview

This is likely going to be a rough one. It’s the worst team in the league taking on the best team in the league. It’s a home game for the Houston Rockets, but that shouldn’t make one iota of difference when they’re taking on the 55-14 Phoenix Suns.

Our good friends over at DraftKings have the Suns as an 11-point favorite, which actually feels like it may be a little low considering the circumstances.

I think an interesting bet to look at with this one is the over/under, which is currently set at 235.5. The Rockets have, by far, the worst defense in the league, and the Suns can put up some numbers. Taking the over might be a safe one tonight if you’re looking for some betting action.

Though hey, the Rockets are at +460, which means if you have the sack to put a benny on Houston and they pull it off, you’re walking with an extra $460.

Phoenix is coming off of a 131-115 win over the New Orleans Pelicans yesterday, and though this is a back-to-back for them, I still don’t expect the Rockets to give them very much trouble. Houston was routed by those same Pels just a few nights ago.

Chris Paul is out for Phoenix with an injured thumb, while Cameron Johnson has an injured quad and is questionable.

For the Rockets, the only name on the injury report is Eric Gordon, who is questionable tonight with a knee injury.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

