Rockets Hope To Avoid Sun Burn

March 16, 2022, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pelicans SB Nation Blog: The Bright Side of The Sun

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr. Jalen Green, Gary Bird IV, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Suns: Cam Payne, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Torey Craig, Deandre Ayton

Injuries:

Rockets: Eric Gordon (non Covid illness), John Wall (Chronic Ramping Syndrome)

Suns: Chris Paul (thumb), Cameron Johnson (quad), Bill Lumbergh (TPS), Frank Kaminsky (is Frank Kaminsky), Dario Saric (knee)

The two teams in this game have almost mirrored records, with the Suns in Splendor, and the Rockets in Shadow. There’s no reason to expect anything but the expected, which is an easy Phoenix win.

What to look for then? Progress. We’re starting to see it, as of course, progress with young players is slow, and we’re only nearly the conclusion of one season of development. Rockets fans don’t need to worry about anything but that right now, becoming livid over in game mistakes is fairly pointless. Just watch to see if players are looking like they can play their games against what is most likely the best team in the NBA right now.

Also, we will soon have a chance to watch college NBA prospects in heightened competition in the NCAA tournament. Don’t overrate tourney performance, except as it relates to prospects playing other prospects at similar positions, or similar roles. That tells us something, various guards dribbling around and shooting against 15th seeds doesn’t tell us much.

Anyway, basketball, but not for much longer this season for the Rockets...