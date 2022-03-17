SB Nation Reacts: Are you watching more March Madness to scout Rockets picks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We have an NCAA Tournament edition of SB Nation Reacts this week, and we have a Houston Rockets question centered around March Madness as well.

Our first national question asked our league-wide voters which major NBA prospect will they be watching the most during the tourney.

I went with Jabari Smith because that’s who I’d most like to see in H-town, though I get why Chet Holmgren is the top choice. He’s slowly gaining traction as the top overall pick.

Our second national question deviates from the tournament, but is still an intriguing ask. We wanted to know what retired NBA player under 45 would you most like to see make a comeback?

I’d also go Duncan out of that group, as he had old man game as a young player, so I’m sure it’d be even more refined now. I can also get behind Vince Carter to see if he’s got anything left. Though I can’t believe anyone voted for Tracy McGrady, let alone 14 percent. He could barely make it up and down the court at 34. I can only imagine what he’d look like lumbering on those knees now.

Finally, we asked our Rockets voters if they’d be more likely to watch March Madness in order to scout top Houston picks, or if they’re less likely or no change.

We also had 23 percent of our Houston voters say they’re watching habits will be unchanged, while 4 percent actually said they’d be less likely to watch.



