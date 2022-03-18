Jalen Green and the Rockets look to end a three-game skid Friday night against the Pacers

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pacers SB Nation Blog: Indy Cornrows

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Chrisitan Wood

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Lance Stephenson, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith

The last time the Houston Rockets faced off against the Indiana Pacers, their eastern conference counterpart appeared to be an early contender for the play-in tournament. The Pacers were five games under .500 when they took a 118-106 victory over the Rockets on Dec. 23.

But since their early-season victory against the Rockets, the Pacers have accepted the fate of their inevitable rebuild. Indiana has dropped five of their previous six contests and is currently 24 games under .500.

Similar to the Rockets, the Pacers are headed straight towards the draft lottery. But Houston has the upper hand during their Friday night showdown, given the emergence of rookie Jalen Green.

Since his return from a 12 game absence against the Pacers in December, Green has averaged 16.6 points on 43.1 percent shooting from the field. Green scored 20 points in the Rockets' first meeting of the season against the Pacers.

