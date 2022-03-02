Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz game preview

The Utah Jazz are coming off a huge win Sunday against the Phoenix Suns. So they’re riding high and have had two days off to bask in their own glory and heal up.

The Houston Rockets have lost ten straight games, and played last night.

So it should come as no surprise that the betting odds have the Jazz as 13-point road favorites. It’s rare to see a team getting double-digit points at home, but Houston is clearly the inferior team and the Jazz have won both games since the All-Star break. One was against the Suns, and the other came against their current playoff opponent, the Dallas Mavericks.

As we’ve seen time and time again, big men earn big contracts from playing this current iteration of the Rockets. Expect Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside to pile up stats. Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley Jr., and Bojan Bogdanovic are also there to pick up the slack, I guess.

Kevin Porter Jr. is still day-to-day for Houston with an ankle injury. The Jazz are without Baylor alum Jared Butler, who is also nursing an ankle injury.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest

