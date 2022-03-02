Will Rockets break losing streak vs. Jazz?

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Jazz SB Nation Blog: SLC Dunk

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Matthews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Jazz: Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Bojan Bogdanovich, Royce O’Neal

The Rockets continue to lose and lose, and it doesn’t get any easier tonight with the Utah Jazz coming into town. Houston will also be shorthanded, down Dennis Schroder and Eric Gordon tonight. It’ll be interesting to see how many minutes Josh Christopher gets without two of the guards in front of him in the rotation.

As always, make sure you check out AK’s preview and don’t forget to read Lachard’s interview with Daishen Nix.

I know we’d all be pretty hyped by a win over an archrival, even in full tank mode. I doubt we’ll lose out. I’d be fine if one of those victories was over Utah.

Here’s your game thread, TDS. Let’s go Rockets!