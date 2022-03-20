Can the Rockets steal a victory against the short-handed Grizzlies?

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Grizzlies SB Nation Blog: Grizzly Bear Blues

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Grizzlies: Tyus Jones, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

The Houston Rockets will attempt to end a four-game losing streak during a Sunday matinee against the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies. Memphis will be without All-Star point guard Ja Morant, who is out due to knee soreness. The Grizzlies are 13-2 in Morant’s absence.

The Grizzlies sustained a 120-105 loss to the Atlanta Hawks Friday night. Morant scored 29 points in the loss before leaving the game in the fourth quarter with a knee injury.

The Rockets are coming off one of their most disappointing losses of the season in a 121-118 defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Friday. Christian Wood had one of his best performances since joining the Rockets in December of 2020.

He finished the game three assists shy of his first career triple-double with 32 points, 13 rebounds and seven dimes.

