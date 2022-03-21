Will Rockets losing streak continue versus Wizards?

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

The Rockets are on the court again tonight for the second night of a back-to-back, and they come in riding a five-game losing streak as we head down the season’s stretch and every loss counts for lottery balls.

Eric Gordon will be back in action tonight after missing the last four games.

AK was back on the game preview after taking a break for a few games, and he has some thoughts on tonight’s contest, so make sure you check that out before the game.

I’ll be looking to see if Jalen Green can get back on track after scoring just eight points in last night’s defeat to the Grizzlies. We all know he’s been red hot since the break, but you want to see him carry that through the end of the year.

Go Rockets!