Christian Wood lifts Rockets to comeback 115-97 victory over Wizards

It was a career night for the oft-maligned big man.

By Darren Yuvan
NBA: Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Wood finished with a career high 39 points on 14-18 shooting from the field along with another career high 8-9 from deep to go along with 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block, and the Rockets came all the way back from a 23-point deficit to defeat the Washington Wizards 115-97.

This was the kind of stuff Wood was doing tonight:

Wood also had a massive dunk on Kristaps Porzingis towards the end of the first half that helped switch momentum. Up until that point, The Unicorn had more or less dominated things. Jalen Green followed up Wood’s dunk with a buzzer-beating three to close out the half.

Green finished the night with 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and a block on 7-14 shooting from the field.

As the teams headed into the second-half with the Rockets down 63-51, the landscape completely changed. The Wizards couldn’t hit a thing, finishing the night shooting just 41.7 percent after a hot start, while the Rockets rode Wood to the finish line.

Eric Gordon pitched in 15 points on 5 triples in a return to action after missing four straight games, Kevin Porter Jr. had 11 points and 4 assists, while Alperen Sengun finished with 7 points, 7 boards, 3 assists, and 2 blocks along with one big triple.

As for the Wizards, they were led by Porzingis, who had 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots, and they also got 16 points and 8 boards from Rui Hachimura.

The Rockets still hold the worst record in the league, though tonight’s victory tightened things up in the overall standings. But man, it sure is fun to watch this team win.

