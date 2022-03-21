Christian Wood lifts Rockets to comeback 115-97 victory over Wizards

Christian Wood finished with a career high 39 points on 14-18 shooting from the field along with another career high 8-9 from deep to go along with 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block, and the Rockets came all the way back from a 23-point deficit to defeat the Washington Wizards 115-97.

This was the kind of stuff Wood was doing tonight:

CHRISTIAN WOOD IS OUT OF THIS WORLD!



He sets a new career-high with 39 PTS and 8 3PM pic.twitter.com/zOMhulb29j — NBA (@NBA) March 22, 2022

Wood also had a massive dunk on Kristaps Porzingis towards the end of the first half that helped switch momentum. Up until that point, The Unicorn had more or less dominated things. Jalen Green followed up Wood’s dunk with a buzzer-beating three to close out the half.

Bolão do Jalen Green pra encerrar o primeiro tempo!pic.twitter.com/Pl2sVGMXhD — Camisa 23 | NBA (@camisa_23) March 22, 2022

Green finished the night with 17 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, a steal, and a block on 7-14 shooting from the field.

As the teams headed into the second-half with the Rockets down 63-51, the landscape completely changed. The Wizards couldn’t hit a thing, finishing the night shooting just 41.7 percent after a hot start, while the Rockets rode Wood to the finish line.

Eric Gordon pitched in 15 points on 5 triples in a return to action after missing four straight games, Kevin Porter Jr. had 11 points and 4 assists, while Alperen Sengun finished with 7 points, 7 boards, 3 assists, and 2 blocks along with one big triple.

As for the Wizards, they were led by Porzingis, who had 22 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 blocked shots, and they also got 16 points and 8 boards from Rui Hachimura.

The Rockets still hold the worst record in the league, though tonight’s victory tightened things up in the overall standings. But man, it sure is fun to watch this team win.