VOTE: Have the March Madness results changed who you want the Rockets to draft?

It’s been a interesting NCAA Tournament so far. Before it started, a lot of us had a pretty good idea of who we would like the Rockets to take with their top pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA Draft.

But as usual, unexpected (and expected) happenings have gone down at the tourney. Auburn’s Jabari Smith looked absolutely dominant in the first round, but not so much in the second round loss to Miami. Jaden Ivey has looked way better than expected. Chet Holmgren went head-to-head with Jalen Duren and mostly won that battle. Paolo Banchero has done everything you’d hoped he would to this point.

But there’s also something to be said for not letting one or two games offset an entire season’s full of evidence.

So the question is, has anything you’ve seen thus far changed your draft board for the Rockets?

