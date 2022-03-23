Rockets sign Anthony Lamb to two-way deal

The Houston Rockets made a roster move today, signing Anthony Lamb to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Houston Rockets are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a two-way contract out of their NBA G League Rio Grande Valley affiliate, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 23, 2022

Lamb has been with the Rockets before and, in fact, was on a two-way deal earlier this year before being waived. He then spent some time with the San Antonio Spurs and has been playing in Rio Grande Valley on and off as well.

As the season winds down and Houston is gunning for the top lottery odds, my guess is that the Rockets will be using Lamb on occasion with the varsity when guys are resting.

I’ve never been a huge Lamb guy, but the team likes his defensive play and his versatility. He hasn’t shown much offensively, however. Though he did have a 21-point game and a 22-point game last season, but he’s highly inconsistent on that end of the floor.

He played in 24 games last year for Houston, averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game on 39 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep.

Welcome back to Anthony Lamb!