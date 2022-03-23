 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Rockets sign Anthony Lamb to two-way deal

Lamb has a shot to see some time as the season winds down.

By Darren Yuvan
/ new
NBA: Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets made a roster move today, signing Anthony Lamb to a two-way deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Lamb has been with the Rockets before and, in fact, was on a two-way deal earlier this year before being waived. He then spent some time with the San Antonio Spurs and has been playing in Rio Grande Valley on and off as well.

As the season winds down and Houston is gunning for the top lottery odds, my guess is that the Rockets will be using Lamb on occasion with the varsity when guys are resting.

I’ve never been a huge Lamb guy, but the team likes his defensive play and his versatility. He hasn’t shown much offensively, however. Though he did have a 21-point game and a 22-point game last season, but he’s highly inconsistent on that end of the floor.

He played in 24 games last year for Houston, averaging 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game on 39 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from deep.

Welcome back to Anthony Lamb!

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...