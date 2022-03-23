Rockets Hoping To Avoid Win Tonight Vs Mavericks

Houston Rockets (18-54) vs Dallas Mavericks (44-28) March 23 2022, 7:30p.m. CT
Location: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Mavericks SBNation: Mavs Moany Ball
The Rockets tonight face the danger, and disappointment, of a wining streak. The Mavericks are trying to position themselves for the playoffs. One team wants to win, the other doesn’t. What could the outcome be?
Poll
Winning Tonight
-
41%
Dallas
-
38%
Better Lottery Odds
-
8%
Worse Lottery Odds
-
11%
Luka Sans Dallas
