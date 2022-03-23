 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rockets Hoping To Avoid Win Tonight Vs Mavericks

Different Directions

By Xiane
Washington Wizards v Houston Rockets
Going for 50?
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Houston Rockets (18-54) vs Dallas Mavericks (44-28) March 23 2022, 7:30p.m. CT

Location: American Airlines Arena, Dallas, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Mavericks SBNation: Mavs Moany Ball

The Rockets tonight face the danger, and disappointment, of a wining streak. The Mavericks are trying to position themselves for the playoffs. One team wants to win, the other doesn’t. What could the outcome be?

