Dennis Schroder has made an impact as a veteran teammate

“I’m nine-years in, and they call me old. I’m 28,” Dennis Schroeder said with a smile.

Feels good to be back after a writer hiatus, but I wanted to share my thoughts on Dennis Schroder’s impact on the Houston Rockets. Schroder has done a great job of being a veteran mentor to the younger players on the team. He has taken Jalen Green underneath his wing by telling the young star to be aggressive. Schroder sees the talent in each of the young Rockets wants to push them to higher expectations. Schroder told the media this:

“I just try to help my young guys on-and-off the court. If its just talking to them, I’m just trying to help young guys get better on-and-off the court to just improve in general as a human bean.”

He’ll pull Green aside for casual conversations about positioning on the court and how he can score at better angles. Schroder wants Green to always attack opposing team’s defenses, as he sees star potential. Since the All-Star break, Green has averaged 15.6 points per game with shooting splits of 41.1/32.0/80.0 percent. Green is playing with spark inside his step and isn’t second guessing himself on offense. Schroder’s IQ will help Green see the court more, which will slow his thinking process down. Green and Schroder said:

“It’s been great. He [Schroeder] is a big energy guy. He is a real leader. From the jump, he just came in talking. Trying to get us going early. Trying to get us to lock in and buy in. And it’s been real fun.” “I’m just trying come here and lead. I see all these young guys like Jalen Green are doing a great job and working on their craft. And I just try to get in there and show them what I experienced in the last nine-years, and I think they’re doing a great job of it.”

Despite almost a decade in the league, Schroder is still trying to find a home since he played for the Atlanta Hawks. Could the Rockets be it? A two-year deal with a player option could be good idea for Rafael Stone if Schroder wants to stay in Houston. Since his time with the Rockets, he averaged 10.2 points and 5.9 assists per contest with shooting splits of 37.6/32.4/80.0 percent from the field. His biggest objective is to focus on the development of the youngsters, including teaching Kenyon Martin Jr. how to play cards. Stephan Silas said:

“Schroder is a good player, he’s a veteran who has already proven his worth, who has already had success and who has experience in the playoffs.”

Schroder has shown great court vison and the ability to be effective on pick-and-roll. Hopefully, Kevin Porter Jr. is watching, as he continues to slowly get better at the point guard position. Porter said:

“With the arrival of Dennis, another dynamic player is coming and a veteran point guard who will definitely be able to help me. I learn every day and every game. Having him with us will allow me to further accelerate the learning process. He will help us to finish the matches but also in general to try to chain four good quarters in a row.”

Porter sees Schroder as another shoulder to lead on for advice, as the point guard position can be rigorous and challenging. Ever since the arrival of Schroder, Porter has played with more confidence. Porter is seeing the floor much better. He understands when to and not to attack. Per 100 possessions, Porter is averaging 21.6 points per contest with shooting splits of 40/36.8/59.6 percent from the field (post All-Star break). Porter is becoming more aggressive, which Schroder loves it.

The biggest thing Schroder loves about the Rockets is they want to learn and listen easily. He believes the Rockets are talented and have great future despite their record. He wants this team to continue hard work off the court and take care of their bodies so they can be successful. Schroder knows the little details will go far. Schroeder told the media this:

“Every time I talk to them, they listen to me saying okay. They talk to me when they see something I need to work on or where I can find them. And that’s what it’s all about when a team is willing to listen. Everything I experienced. I had great vets that taught me how to impact winning. And especially with this group. A lot of potential off the court stuff. After practice and games, just make sure you’re icing. Lift weights and be professional. I think it’s important, and since I got here, I try to encourage everyone these things. Try to take care your body.”

I believe Schroder has done a great job so far as a Rocket. He is allowing the young backcourt of Porter and Green to grow and get better.