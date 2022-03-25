SB Nation Reacts: Has March Madness changed who you want the Rockets to draft?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We have a pretty good Houston Rockets question this week, but as always, lets get to the national answers first.

We asked our league-wide voters who they thought would be the NBA scoring champion this year, and much like the actual scoring race itself, the vote was close.

Only three-tenths of a point separate these guys in the scoring column, so it’s only natural that this vote is so close. Too close to call in fact, as Lebron James is currently averaging 30 points per game, Joel Embiid 29.8 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo 29.7. If I had to lean one way, I’m probably going Lebron, but it’s anyone’s race as we head down the stretch. Who sits and who plays over these last set of games will likely determine it.

Next, we asked national voters if they felt Devin Booker would have a better career than Klay Thompson. Here are those results:

That’s a clear win for Booker and one that I agree with. Klay Thomson is a fine player and one of the better shooters the game has ever seen, but he’s not a team-carrying player and his greater success had largely depended on those around him.

The 25-year-old Booker is just now entering into his prime and has best-player-on-a-championship team upside. That never was and never will be Klay.

Our last question asked our national voters if the Miami Heat are a true contender in the Eastern Conference.

Miami’s as good a bet as any this year in what is shaping up to be an extremely wide open postseason, in my opinion. There are multiple teams from both conferences I can envision winning the whole shebang, and that’s good for the league.

Finally, our Rockets question asked our Houston voters if the NCAA Tournament results has changed their opinion on who they want the team to draft, and this was a close one.

I’d probably lean to the majority on this one. I personally feel there’s not a ton of directly-related data to be gained from the NCAA Tournament that is useful at the NBA level. You could make the argument about the clutch gene, but the tourney can be such an exercise in luck and in flash-in-the-pan occurrences, which is why the idea of the Cinderella team is so popular. A team can get hot and take one game each from their opponents, but can they take four of seven? Jabari Smith can have one bad game, but will he have four bad games out of seven?

A season’s worth of evidence is more valuable, in my opinion.

That’s it for this week. We’ll catch you with another question next week!

