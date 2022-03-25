Its a tank battle for the Rockets and Trail Blazers

Location: Moda Center - Portland, Oregon

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Portland SB Nation Blog: Blazer’s Edge

The Rockets are heading up to the Pacific Northwest for a battle with a fellow tanking squad, the Trail Blazers. Portland has won just two out of their last 10 games (worse than Houston) and as AK noted in his preview, are actually the underdog to Houston for tonight’s contest.

There’s basically no one playing for Portland, and while most are playing for Houston, I don’t need to tell you that doesn’t make much of a difference for the Rockets.

Still, don’t be surprised if the Rockets walk out with the Dub. They’re two wins behind both the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic for the top lottery ball odds, so I’m not sure a victory would be celebrated. But regardless, the tank battle is on.