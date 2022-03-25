Rockets cruise to 125-106 victory against Trail Blazers

It isn’t very often that the Houston Rockets win a game, and it’s even less often for it to happen on the road. And not only did the Rockets win a road game Friday night, but it wasn’t close.

The Rockets snapped an 11-game road losing streak in a 125-106 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

It’s the team’s first road win in over two months, the last win outside of Toyota Center coming January 19 against the Utah Jazz. And it’s the first double-digit road win of the season.

The Rockets started the game off on a 20-6 run and the Blazers could never truly get into the game.

Jalen Green led the way with 23 points and he was one of seven Rockets to finish the game in double figures.

The Rockets are back at it tomorrow night in Portland to try and win consecutive games for the first time in two months. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. CT.