Rockets and Blazers, the revenge

Well, it’s not a monster movie, but it is round two of the tankiest tank-a-thon that’s ever been tanked. The Rockets’ lottery ball odds took one on the chin last night with their victory over Portland, and at the time of this writing, they hold just a one-game lead on the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons for the best lottery chances. Another win tonight, and the last few weeks of the season will get real interesting.

On the plus side, Jalen Green looked excellent last night, and despite the occasional ho-hum outing, continues to have grown leaps and bounds since the All-Star Break. We’ll be looking for another good game from him tonight with Portland’s junior varsity manning the ship. In fact, JV may be even too kind. Houston’s tank will be put to the test. They are favored once again.