San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets preview

The Houston Rockets just won consecutive games for the first time in over two months this weekend, and on Monday night, the team will look to win its third straight game against in-state rival, the San Antonio Spurs.

Our friends at DraftKings don’t like the Rockets’ chances to continue the win streak tonight, placing them as 6.5-point underdogs against the Spurs, who come into this game one game back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the final spot in the Western Conference play-in. If you wanted to take the Rockets at money line tonight to win, that’s +215 odds, meaning a $100 bet would win you $215.

The odds are stacked against the Rockets, but if Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun can replicate some of the magic they displayed in Portland, the Rockets could pull off an upset and the team’s longest win streak since the team won seven games back in November and December.

