Rockets to close out regular-season series against the Spurs

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Spurs SB Nation Blog: Pounding the Rock

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun

Spurs: Dejounte Murray, Josh Richardson, Josh Primo, Keldon Johnson, Jakob Poeltl

With seven games left in the 2021-22 NBA campaign, the Houston Rockets are not throwing in the towel. The goal for Houston is to end the season on a high note, with hopes of creating momentum for the following year.

One player who could benefit from the Rockets remaining competitive is Alperen Sengun. The rookie big man has put together some of his best performances of the season, averaging 13.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and a block over the previous six games.

“We’ve seen a lot from him this season. He surprised us at the beginning because we did not know what we had. He is a great worker. He’s finding ways to affect the game with his passing and scoring. But the shooting piece is going to be huge for him.” — Stephen Silas

Sengun will start at center against the Spurs with Christian Wood out due to shoulder soreness. He scored a career-best 27 points in the Rockets’ win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

The Spurs are coming into the Toyota Center in striking distance for the play-in tournament. San Antonio currently sits at No. 11 in the western conference. A victory over the Rockets would put the Spurs a half-game back of the Los Angeles Lakers for the No. 10 seed.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!