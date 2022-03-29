VOTE: Who should the Rockets select with their second first-round pick?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the season coming to a close soon, we’ve been focusing a lot on draft coverage. Obviously, Houston’s first pick is a big deal, but they also have a second first-round pick coming to them from the Brooklyn Nets. We don’t yet know exactly what number it will be, but it’s forecasting somewhere in the 16-20 range at the moment, with potential to change depending on the rest of the season results.

So what we want from all of our voters is to tell who you would like to see the Rockets take with their second first-round pick. We grabbed the most popular names for the survey.

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.