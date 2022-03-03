SB Nation Reacts: More playing time for the rooks?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

We had a “loaded” question this week (according to some of you), but before I get to my devious one-word set up, let’s take a look at the national questions.

First, we asked league-wide voters if they’d be willing take on old man LeBron James by drafting Bronny when he’s available. Here’s the verdict:

It’s one I concur with, because even though the NBA is a star-driven league, perhaps even the most star driven, I wouldn’t want the headache that came with these two on the same squad. I can only imagine the level of entitlement involved, and that sitch just has nightmare waiting to happen written all over it.

Next we asked about former Houston Rockets star James Harden and if voters felt that he would continue to combine with Joel Embiid to make a formidable duo.

Obviously, confidence is growing in these two by the week, and that’s reflected in these positive poll numbers. I think they’ll continue playing well also.

Next, we asked our league-wide voters if they felt the Golden State Warriors have a chance at catching the Phoenix Suns in the Western Conference standings. As it stands, the Warriors are seven games back.

Though that might be a little surprising at first glance considering how much love Golden State gets no matter what and that the majority of voters felt they wouldn’t catch the Suns, I think that that 47 percent level is still pretty dang high considering the circumstances. Phoenix only has 20 games left on the year, so to blow a seven-game lead would be a pooch screw of epic proportions. The fact that almost half of our league-wide voters felt that might happen is pretty generous in my opinion.

Our last national question asked our voters if they felt the Utah Jazz were a legitimate title contender. Here are those results:

See, voters think it’s more likely that the Dubs will catch the Suns in a historic fashion than the Jazz contend for a title. Proves my point.

And lastly, we have our Houston question, where we asked our Rockets voters if it was time to start playing their young guys more. I think the particular argument would be more Alperen Sengun and Josh Christopher and less Eric Gordon and Christian Wood. And maybe some Daishen Nix, period. Here’s what you guys said:

That’s a resounding yes. So even if you were unduly influenced by yours truly, I don’t think there’s too much of an argument left to not play the young guys as much as possible over these last 20 games. There’s nothing to lose, and everything to gain. Mainly, more lottery balls.

