Race to the Bottom!

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Kings SB Nation Blog: Sactwon Royalty

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Usman Garuba(?)

Kangz: Davion Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Damien Jones

Out - so many.

Rockets - Eric Gordon, Christian Wood, Dennis Schroder, Alperen Sengun,

Out Emeritus: John Wall

Kings - De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb

Poll Rando? Is there one possible here? Justin Holiday?

Trey Lyles

Damien Jones

Dante NoDiVencenzo

Chemezie Metu

Mo Harkmore

Alex Len

Neemias Queta vote view results 20% Justin Holiday? (1 vote)

20% Trey Lyles (1 vote)

0% Damien Jones (0 votes)

40% Dante NoDiVencenzo (2 votes)

0% Chemezie Metu (0 votes)

0% Mo Harkmore (0 votes)

20% Alex Len (1 vote)

0% Neemias Queta (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

The Kings visit Houston for a game both teams want to lose. Who wants it more? Or who wants it less? These are not good lineups for various reasons, but the main one is, the players in them aren’t very good. In the Rockets case, those players are likely to become good, and Harrison Barnes, to be fair, is already quite good, as is JaeSean Tate in a proper role. The Kings can expect some more growth from Davion Mitchell, and the Rockets are going to play a lot of rookies.

Your recap may be later tonight, due to life also happening. The excitement of reading a recap about a contest both teams’ management want to lose is hard to contain, I realize, but try.