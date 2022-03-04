Rockets at Nuggets

Location: The Nugg Nest

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Jazz SB Nation Blog:Denver Stiffs

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Matthews, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Nuggets: Monte Morris, Will Barton, Aaron Gordon, Jeff Green, DeMarcus Cousins I guess

The losing streak rolls on, despite competitive losses in the last two games. One against the Clippers, who are a good team despite missing their two best players, and one in overtime against Utah, where the Rockets inexperience and untrained decision making showed in the overtime period.

Now the Rockets travel towards altitude in Denver, where a resilient Denver team will be without MVP Nikola Jokic tonight. Also missing is former Rocket Austin Rivers, and Zeke Nnaji, as well as of course, Michael Porter Jr and Jamal Murray.

The Rockets are without Dennis Schroder, still fighting a sprained ankle.

This leaves us with the question of who The Rampaging Rando will be. Which Nugget will turn into a meteor, and strike the Rockets? Which not so great player will have the best scoring night of his career?

We’ll soon find out!