Rockets seek to end 12-game losing skid Sunday against Grizzlies

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Grizzlies SB Nation Blog: Grizzly Bear Blues

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams

The Houston Rockets are seeking to end a losing streak of a dozen games. But the Rockets have not had a great amount of luck on their home court. Dating back to their 114-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 8, the Rockets have dropped 17 of their last 18 games inside the Toyota Center.

While holding the second-best record in the western conference with a 44-21 record, the Grizzlies are coming off a 124-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. MVP candidate Ja Morant led the way for Memphis with a game-high 25 points.

Morant is currently averaging a career-high 27.7 points this season. But Houston’s most challenging issue against Memphis will be their inability to match the Grizzlies’ size. With a lineup that features Steve Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies are first in the league in rebounding — averaging 49.3 boards per game.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!