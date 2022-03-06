Rockets seek to end 12-game losing skid Sunday against Grizzlies

Houston Rockets (15-48) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (44-21) March 6, 2022, 6:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Grizzlies SB Nation Blog: Grizzly Bear Blues
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood
Grizzlies: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams
The Houston Rockets are seeking to end a losing streak of a dozen games. But the Rockets have not had a great amount of luck on their home court. Dating back to their 114-104 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 8, the Rockets have dropped 17 of their last 18 games inside the Toyota Center.
While holding the second-best record in the western conference with a 44-21 record, the Grizzlies are coming off a 124-96 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. MVP candidate Ja Morant led the way for Memphis with a game-high 25 points.
Morant is currently averaging a career-high 27.7 points this season. But Houston’s most challenging issue against Memphis will be their inability to match the Grizzlies’ size. With a lineup that features Steve Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr., the Grizzlies are first in the league in rebounding — averaging 49.3 boards per game.
