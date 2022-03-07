Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat preview

The Houston Rockets just obliterated a 12-game losing streak against the Memphis Grizzlies last night, but they’ll look to start a win streak tonight in South Beach against the Miami Heat.

Our friends at DraftKings don’t like the Rockets’ chances to start a win streak tonight, placing them as 16-point underdogs against the Heat, who come into this game three games ahead in first place in the Eastern Conference. If you wanted to take the Rockets at money line tonight to win, that’s +1600 odds, meaning a $10 bet would win you $1600.

The odds are stacked against the Rockets, but if Jalen Green can play like he has been as of late and his backcourt buddy Kevin Porter Jr. can capitalize off of last night’s stellar performance and Christian Wood provides the defense he did last night, who knows? The Rockets might be stunning the league for the second night in a row.

