VOTE: When will Jalen Green be an All-Star?

This week’s question is about Jalen Green. After a somewhat slow start to the year, Green has really been coming on of late and showing off the skills that made him the second overall pick in this past year’s draft.

Green has scored 20-plus points in five out of his last seven contests and has improved his shooting percentages and efficiency significantly from earlier in the year. He’s simply just looked more comfortable on the court, and has even playing a little defense, averaging 1.4 steals per night over those same last seven games.

What we want to know is, as you’re watching Green improve, how long do you think it will take before Green becomes an All-Star player? Never is still an acceptable answer for all you Jalen-Green-is-still-a-bust holdouts.

