Rockets Want To Beat Heat

Houston Rockets (15-48) vs. Miami Heatos March 7, 2022, 6:30 p.m. CT

Location: FTXYZKZX Arena Miami

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Heation SB Nation Blog: Hot Hot Hottie Hoops

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jae’Sean Tate, Christian Wood

Hate: Kyle Lowry, Victor Oladipo, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

Currently the only injured player listed for the Heat is Markieff Morris. Victor Oladipo is predicted to return tonight, so Miami is pretty much at full strength.

Out for the Rockets are John Wall (of course), Dennis Schroder, and Eric Gordon.

The Rockets look to extend their winning streak to two games. The Heat are the best team, by record, in the Eastern Conference.

The Rockets are playing the second night of a back to back on the road, as did their opponent last night. Miami is getting Victor Oladipo back, along with the presence of Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo if reports are correct. It’s unlikely they’ll need all that to beat the Rockets.

But you never know, perhaps the Rockets display of chemistry and scoring ability will carry over twenty four hours.

Mostly, though, you are wondering who the Rampaging Rando will be, right?