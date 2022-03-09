Rockets look to close out regular-season series on high note vs. Lakers

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Lakers SB Nation Blog: Silver Screen & Roll

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, K.J. Martin, Alperen Sengun

Lakers: Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Dwight Howard

The Houston Rockets have dropped their first three games against the Los Angeles Lakers. But despite the losses, the Rockets have looked competitive against Los Angeles this season. Houston has lost by an average margin of 7.0 points per game.

The Rockets’ best contest against the Lakers took place on Nov. 2 in a 119-117 defeat in Los Angeles. During the early-season loss, Jalen Green recorded his first of two 24-point performances for the Rockets. In his first three career games against the Lakers, Green is currently averaging 18.3 points while shooting 52.7 percent from the field and 43.4 percent from behind the arc.

The Lakers are coming into the Toyota Center trying to keep their post-season hopes alive. Following a 117-110 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, Los Angeles has dropped five of their last six games. Former Rocket Russell Westbrook has continued his disappointing stint with the Lakers, averaging 16.7 points over the previous five games.

According to coach Stephen Silas, the Rockets will be without Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate tonight. LeBron James will make his return for the Lakers after a one-game absence due to a knee injury.

