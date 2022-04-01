SB Nation Reacts: Who should the Rockets pick with their second first-round draft choice?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s results time!

We have a bunch of NBA Playoffs-related national questions for you today in addition to a big Rockets question about the 2022 NBA Draft, so let’s get it started.

Our first question asked out league-wide voters who they thought would be the top seed in the Eastern Conference?

As of this posting, the Celtics are still two games back of the top seed. There are five games left. It’s going to be tight.

Our next question asked our national voters who they thought was most likely to end up in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. Here are those results:

I’d agree that the Cavs are most likely out of these three. They’re currently in seventh.

Next, we asked who voters what team they thought would earn the eight seed in the East. This one was not a huge surprise.

The Nets, Hornets, and Hawks are all currently tied for the eighth seed, so it’s anyone’s guess at this point as we head down the stretch.

Next, we move over to the Western Conference, where we asked all of our voters if the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently in seventh and three games out of the sixth seed, if they’ll be in the play-in. This one was a resounding yes.

Next, we asked about the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been an unmitigated disaster this year, and whether or not our voters thought they’d make the playoffs. You said:

The Lakers are currently tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the 10th seed, which would squeeze them into the play-in should they remain in 10th, but they’ve also lost four games in a row, so it’s wise to not have faith.

Lastly, we asked our national voters what playoff race they were most interested in. Here are those results:

And finally, we have our Rockets question of the week, in which we asked our Houston voters who they wanted the Rockets to take with their second first-round pick this year, which will be coming from Brooklyn.

I took Tari Eason, but I wouldn’t be hating on a Nikola Jovic pick.

That’s it for this week. Catch you next week with our last Rockets Reacts of the season!

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.