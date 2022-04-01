Rockets seek revenge against Kings following tough loss Wednesday night

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Kings SB Nation Blog: Sactown Royalty

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Usman Garuba

Kings: Davion Mitchell, Justin Holiday, Harrison Barnes, Trey Lyles, Damian Jones

The Houston Rockets will try to get revenge Friday night following a three-point loss to the Sacramento Kings. Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. will try their best to replicate their performance from Wednesday after they combined for 62 points in the loss.

Following a performance of 30 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds, Porter posted his first career triple-double against the Kings. But during his post-game press conference, Porter said he could have done more against the Kings since his on-court production did not result in a win.

Green ended the night with a team-high 32 points, marking the fourth consecutive game he scored over 20.

Alperen Sengun will miss his second consecutive game due to a bruised thigh. In the absence of Sengun and Christian Wood, the Kings scored 62 points in the paint in their win over the Rockets. Damian Jones, Trey Lyles and Davion Mitchell each scored 24 points in Sacramento's late-season victory.

