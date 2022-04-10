Rockets to close out 2022 campaign Sunday against the Hawks

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, TX

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Hawks SB Nation Blog: Peachtree Hoops

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Alperen Sengun

Hawks: Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela

The Houston Rockets will close out their 2022 campaign Sunday afternoon in a matinee showdown against the Atlanta Hawks. After he was questionable with a non-COVID illness, Jalen Green is available for the final game of his rookie season.

Green has scored 30 points or more in five of his previous six games. He is coming into today’s contest averaging 27.3 points while shooting 46.0 percent from the field and 40.6 percent from behind the arc since March 28.

“Hands down, he should be first-team All-Rookie. But if there was an award for Most Improved Rookie, he would be in the running for that as well. He struggled at the beginning. But as the season went on, he got better over time. His work ethic and confidence made him into the player he is today.” — Stephen Silas

Sunday’s game will mark the first time former Rocket Clint Capela played inside the Toyota Center as an opponent. He spent the first six seasons of his career with the Rockets, where he averaged 12.2 points, 13.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 334 games.

Comment down below and chat with the rest of the TDS community!