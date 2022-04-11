Should Stephen Silas return next season?

The Houston Rockets held their exit media interviews today at the Toyota Center. The media heard from several players, including Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun, general manager Rafael Stone, and head coach Stephen Silas.

There had been some rumblings (mainly amongst Rockets Twitter) that Coach Silas could be on the hot seat after the Rockets secured the worst record in the league for the second straight year at 20-62. When asked about Coach Silas Stone had this to say, according to Ben DuBose of The Rockets Wire.

Rafael Stone says he expects Stephen Silas to return as #Rockets head coach for Year 3, and as for the staff of assistants, Stone says that’s Stephen’s decision. — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) April 11, 2022

This puts the firing rumors to bed for the offseason. All year, Stone has made it a point to point out how the young players have improved all year. Stone also said that the assistant coaches' decision would be left up to Silas, a change from the past regime where Daryl Morey determined which assistants would stay and go.

Silas' upcoming season will be year three as the Rockets will be adding another high draft pick to next year's teams. Next year could be a make or break year for Silas and the Rockets as they look to improve on back-to-back down years.