GLeague Finals! Vipers! Bluecoats!

So, in the absence of NBA playoff or play in or Pre Post Season basketball, we have the GLeague Finals, Game 2, featuring YOUR Rio Grande Vipers.

The Vipers showcase GLeague MVP Trevelin Queen, as well as Daishen Nix, who both saw time with the NBA team this season.

Also, Gerald Green is playing for the Vipers this season, because he doesn’t want basketball to end, and who can blame him?

The Vipers have a guy who is either a Vital Christian, or Christian Vital, as well as former first round picks Mfiondu Kabengele and Tyler Bey. Trhae Mitchell, another Rockets experiment with larger PGs, and naming conventions is the starting PG, or shares that role with Nix, at any rate.

Game Three of the GLeague Finals is scheduled for Sunday, but the Vipers took the first game 145-128. Right now? The game is on ESPN2, so if you’ve got Basic Cable, or the like, it’s there for you to watch.

This is the Rockets best chance for any sort of title for a while, so tune in, and let’s see if the Vipers strike, to bring another trophy to Title Valley.