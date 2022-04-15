Rockets 2021-2022 season in review: D.J. Augustin and Danuel House

D.J. Augustin

Augustin had a place on this squad early in the season when the team required a veteran presence in the backcourt with youngsters Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green holding the starting reins. He had high water marks of 22 points in a December 13 win over the Atlanta Hawks and a season-best 8 assists in a December 10 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Overall, he averaged 5.3 points and 1.6 assists per night on an average of 15 minutes across 32 games played, but after Christmas, he barely saw the court, racking up 16 DNPs over the next 21 games.

The 34-year-old Augustin became redundant when the Rockets traded for Dennis Schroder on February 10 and ended up being released, and he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent, ending his two-season stint in H-town.

Danuel House

It’s hard to believe House was even on this squad at this point, isn’t it? He played in 16 games for the Rockets before being released back in December and then signing with the New York Knicks and later the Utah Jazz.

House was mostly ineffectual for Houston and if we’re being honest, hasn’t been the same player since the “hotel incident” in the NBA bubble. There’s also the argument to make that House was never very good, and simply playing alongside studs like James Harden and Chris Paul made his game look better than it actually was.

And there’s no shame in that. NBA superstars have that capability of making role players perform above their grade, but combining the disintegration of that version of the Rockets along with House’s career-defining playoff snafu and he really had no place on this team anymore.

He finished the year averaging 4.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 34 percent shooting from the field in H-town and was unable to stick around in New York. He’s been a little better for the Jazz, though it certainly seems like ages ago when we were discussing House in a positive manner. That’s an official goodbye to the old Rockets. Here’s to the future.