2022 NBA Playoffs Discussion Thread

Talk Playoff Basketball Here.

By Xiane
NBA Playoffs!
Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

This has been a pretty good playoffs so far. Some surprising results, like the 3-0 76ers lead over the Raptors, and some less surprising results, like the 2-0 Warriors lead over Nikola Jokic and a bunch of 4th and 5th options at best.

Anyhow, talk about it here. We may bump this thread, or do new ones, as demand warrants.

Poll

How are you enjoying these playoffs?

view results
  • 33%
    Surprisingly entertaining.
    (3 votes)
  • 11%
    Unsurprisingly entertaining.
    (1 vote)
  • 22%
    Bord.
    (2 votes)
  • 33%
    Without Luka, how can you even ask that?
    (3 votes)
9 votes total Vote Now

