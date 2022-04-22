The Dream Take Podcast: Send your question for our Mailbag Episode!

For the next episode of The Dream Take, we are bringing back The Dream Shake mailbag, where we take incoming questions from our readers each week about the Houston Rockets or the NBA at large, and Jeremy Brener will answer them on the next episode.

This is not only designed to get opinions from the TDS writers, but also to spark conversation amongst the readers of the site.

We’re not beat writers — though we do have press access to practice and games — so submit your questions with that in mind. If your question requires press access, we will do our best to get you an answer, but please understand that it may not always be possible depending on when we have someone attending. Mostly, this is for topics you’d like to see us address directly that maybe we haven’t covered with a post.

The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download.

Click here for the direct RSS feed.

TDS community, comment your question down below or send a Twitter DM to @TheDreamTake or @JeremyBrener and he’ll get your question answered on the next episode!