 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Dream Take Podcast: How Many More Wins Do Rockets Need Next Season?

Jeremy starts your week off with some Rockets chatter.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2021-22 G League Finals - Delaware Blue Coats v Rio Grande Valley Vipers Photo by Christian Inoferio/NBAE via Getty Images

Host: Jeremy Brener

Jeremy Brener opens the mailbag and asks how many wins the Houston Rockets need next season in order for it to be considered successful. Some listeners chime in to give their takes and share their thoughts.

The Dream Take is on iTunes: Click Here to Download.

Click here for the direct RSS feed.

Follow Jeremy on Twitter: @JeremyBrener

Follow Michael on Twitter: @BSWPodcast_MB

Follow TDT on Twitter: @TheDreamTake

Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes. Send all feedback, comments, and questions to jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com. Please leave any request to add the RSS feed to any other podcast another site here as well.

Huge thanks to Alec Greenberg for the logo.

This podcast has no affiliation or likeness to the Pardon My Take podcast on Barstool Sports.

Please leave any questions and comments for the next podcast in the comment section.

Stay tuned for The Dream Take throughout the Houston Rockets offseason. The next episode is just around the corner.

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...