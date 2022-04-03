Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

With only four games left on the schedule, the Houston Rockets only have playoff teams left on their schedule. And as of this writing, each of those opponents needs to continue winning.

That starts tonight with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who pulled off a great road victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night. It put the Wolves just two games back of the Nuggets for the sixth seed (and an automatic playoff spot). Minnesota also holds the tiebreakers there thanks to a 3-1 season series win. Making up two games in only four contests is a tall task, but the Timberwolves have a relatively easy schedule so at least they can have some momentum heading into the play-in. It’s a shame that at least two sub-.500 teams will make the play-in tournament. Meanwhile, Minnesota as a 47- or 48-win team is probably going to have to win an extra game to advance. Their prize would be the Memphis Grizzlies or Phoenix Suns. The good news for Minny is that even if they are forced into the play-in, they are guaranteed home court for both games (second game if-necessary, obviously).

Minnesota features a core of Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. Patrick Beverley also starts and brings a toughness that previous versions of the Baby Wolves might have missed. Taurean Prince and Malik Beasley are the other scorers in the rotation and both come off the bench.

Tip-off is at 6pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest