Pups no more?

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate, Usman Garuba

Timbawufs: Patrick Beverley, D’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jared Vanderbilt, K-A Towns.

The season is winding down for the Rockets, and the perhaps the most anticipated part of the Rockets season is coming up, the NBA Draft Lottery on May 17th. Until then, we have four more games of NBA basketball, and some time for a few more recriminations, or image rehabilitation, depending on one’s positions. It’s not really necessary, but it’ll probably happen.

Anyhow, the Timberwolves come into Houston heading for the playoffs, and most likely wanting to win. The Wolves currently sit in 7th place, which is in range for play in games, and the sort of catastrophe that has plagued the wolves for years. They’d like to move to 6th, most likely. With four games left, and Denver two ahead, that’s possible, but unlikely. Falling to 8th place, however, is almost impossible, so that’s good news for Minnesota. At any rate, barring a terrible event with the play in, they’ll enjoy their first return to the playoffs since Clint Capela wrecked Karl-Anthony Towns. This is a different Timberwolves team, with lots of Rocketsy influence (good and bad), and they’re starting to realize their potential.

The Rockets would like to see continued good guard play from their two emerging players, Jalen Green, and Kevin Porter Jr.