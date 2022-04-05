Rockets and Nets play an interesting battle

Location: Barclay’s Center - Brooklyn, New York

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Nets SB Nation Blog: Nets Daily

This game holds a little bit less emotional meaning now that James Harden has been traded from Brooklyn to Philly, but it still has meaning in the standings for both of these squads.

The Rockets are fighting for lottery odds, while the Nets have made the Eastern Conference play-in, but Houston has a vested interest in them losing, as they get the BK first-round draft pick this season from the Harden deal.

So the Rockets have something to play for, something to win for, and also something to lose for.

It’s likely going to be tough sledding for Houston against KD and company, but you never know with the way Jalen Green has been playing. Could another 30-point game be in the cards?