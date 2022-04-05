Rockets and Nets play an interesting battle

Houston Rockets (20-59) vs. Brooklyn Nets (40-38) April 3, 2022, 6:30 p.m. CT
Location: Barclay’s Center - Brooklyn, New York
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Nets SB Nation Blog: Nets Daily
This game holds a little bit less emotional meaning now that James Harden has been traded from Brooklyn to Philly, but it still has meaning in the standings for both of these squads.
The Rockets are fighting for lottery odds, while the Nets have made the Eastern Conference play-in, but Houston has a vested interest in them losing, as they get the BK first-round draft pick this season from the Harden deal.
So the Rockets have something to play for, something to win for, and also something to lose for.
It’s likely going to be tough sledding for Houston against KD and company, but you never know with the way Jalen Green has been playing. Could another 30-point game be in the cards?
